Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

In a report released today, Steven Pizzella from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.15, close to its 52-week high of $13.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accel Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

The company has a one-year high of $13.85 and a one-year low of $5.22. Currently, Accel Entertainment has an average volume of 553.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.