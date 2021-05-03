Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on SkyWest (SKYW)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on SkyWest (SKYW), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, and Allegiant Travel Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SkyWest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.40, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

SkyWest’s market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of -287.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKYW in relation to earlier this year.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada. The SkyWest Leasing segment includes revenue attributed from ownership cost earned under the applicable cost and fixed-fee flying contracts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, UT.