Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.50.

Friedrichs has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1775 out of 7461 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.00 and a one-year low of $40.92. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 850.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More on QGEN: