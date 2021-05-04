Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.92 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR56.00 price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $10.85B and has a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -37.51.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

