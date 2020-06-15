Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Catie Powers- June 14, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of $22.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $196 million and had a net profit of $42.99 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

