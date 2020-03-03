Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on International Game Technology (IGT)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on International Game Technology (IGT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.32, close to its 52-week low of $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Game Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on International Game Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the following segments: North America Gaming and Interactive; North America Lottery, International, Italy, and Other.