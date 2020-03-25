Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Buy rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Trex Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.33, which is a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.28 and a one-year low of $33.90. Currently, Fortune Brands has an average volume of 1.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts. The Plumbing segment involves faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Doors segment comprises of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include master lock security products, masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.