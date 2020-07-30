Deutsche Bank Believes Werner Enterprises (WERN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Amit Mehrotra from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.54, close to its 52-week high of $46.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehrotra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Mehrotra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werner Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.17, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.95 and a one-year low of $28.99. Currently, Werner Enterprises has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WERN in relation to earlier this year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages which uses contracted carriers to complete customer shipments. The company was founded by Clarence L. Werner in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.