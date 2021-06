Deutsche Bank Believes Venator Materials (VNTR) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter reiterated a Buy rating on Venator Materials (VNTR) yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.24, close to its 52-week high of $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 74.9% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and Air Products and Chemicals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venator Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Based on Venator Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $553 million and GAAP net loss of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $532 million and had a net profit of $7 million.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.