Deutsche Bank Believes Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Travel + Leisure Co (TNL), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.59, close to its 52-week high of $65.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travel + Leisure Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Travel + Leisure Co’s market cap is currently $5.65B and has a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.