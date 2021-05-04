Deutsche Bank Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.20, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1890 out of 7491 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.58, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion and net profit of $432 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $301 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.