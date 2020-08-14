Deutsche Bank Believes Qiagen (QGEN) Won’t Stop Here

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.65, close to its 52-week high of $50.97.

Friedrichs has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1895 out of 6892 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.14.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $11.12B and has a P/E ratio of 1210.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -96.54.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.