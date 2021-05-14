Deutsche Bank Believes Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) Won’t Stop Here

Deutsche Bank analyst Kazim Andac maintained a Buy rating on Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.20, close to its 52-week high of $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Andac is ranked #2248 out of 7497 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordea Bank Abp with a $9.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.40 and a one-year low of $5.59. Currently, Nordea Bank Abp has an average volume of 1,964.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordea Bank Abp provides full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers household customers a full range of financial services and solutions through digital and other channels. The Commercial & Business Banking segment serves, advices and partners with small, medium and large corporate customers. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, cash management, and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services to large corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and pensions solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.