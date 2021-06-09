Deutsche Bank Believes Kraft Heinz (KHC) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.78, close to its 52-week high of $44.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kraft Heinz with a $41.50 average price target.

Based on Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion and net profit of $563 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a net profit of $378 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KHC in relation to earlier this year.

The Kraft Heinz Company is one of the world’s leading consumer packaged food and beverage companies. The company engages in manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products including condiments and sauces, dairy, meats, meals, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.