Deutsche Bank Believes Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 30, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.61, close to its 52-week high of $47.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.17, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Gaming and Leisure’s market cap is currently $10.86B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLPI in relation to earlier this year.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.