Deutsche Bank Believes Fiserv (FISV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 27, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.82, close to its 52-week high of $127.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 78.9% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Affirm Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.85, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Based on Fiserv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion and net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.05 billion and had a net profit of $247 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year.

Fiserv, Inc. is a technology-based financial services company that provides commerce-enabling technology and solutions for financial institutions, merchants, and card issuers. Further, it offers products and services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. Also, the company provides account processing, loan origination and servicing products, item processing and source capture, cash management and consulting services.