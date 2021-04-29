Deutsche Bank Believes Dana Holding (DAN) Won’t Stop Here

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating on Dana Holding (DAN) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.82, close to its 52-week high of $28.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Luminar Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dana Holding’s market cap is currently $4.02B and has a P/E ratio of -78.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Keith Wandell, a Director at DAN bought 8,452 shares for a total of $190,255.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.