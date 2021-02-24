Deutsche Bank Believes Daimler (DDAIF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF), with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.63, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

Rokossa has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #3001 out of 7329 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.99, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR75.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.28 billion and net profit of $2.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.72 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.