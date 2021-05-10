Deutsche Bank Believes CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Won’t Stop Here

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.01, close to its 52-week high of $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CorePoint Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on CorePoint Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86 million and GAAP net loss of $42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a GAAP net loss of $154 million.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels across 41 states in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.