Deutsche Bank Believes Camden Property (CPT) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston maintained a Buy rating on Camden Property (CPT) on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.02, close to its 52-week high of $121.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Johnston covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Independence Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camden Property with a $120.22 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.42 and a one-year low of $80.79. Currently, Camden Property has an average volume of 712.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.