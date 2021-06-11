Deutsche Bank Believes CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CAIAF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 30, Michael Kuhn from Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CAIAF) and a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.77, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG with a $54.17 average price target.

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG’s market cap is currently $4.3B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is a real estate company involved in leasing, managing, and developing high quality office buildings. The group is headquartered in Vienna and operates in several countries throughout Central Europe. CA Immo Group divides its core activities into two business areas: letting investment properties and developing real estate. In both areas, CA Immo specializes in commercial real estate, specifically properties located in capital cities in Central Europe. A majority of the company’s revenue is generated through the letting investment properties segment. The group’s core markets include Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The company also generates revenue using developed land reserves.