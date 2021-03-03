Deutsche Bank Believes Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.50, close to its 52-week high of $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.81 million and GAAP net loss of $25.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $15.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.