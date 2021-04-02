Deutsche Bank Believes Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.00, close to its 52-week high of $105.70.

Rokossa has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #1702 out of 7423 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.26, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 28, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR115.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $69.27B and has a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.