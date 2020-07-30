Deutsche Bank Believes Ashland (ASH) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on Ashland (ASH) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.91, close to its 52-week high of $81.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Begleiter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Ashland has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.38, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on Ashland’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $610 million and GAAP net loss of $582 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $667 million and had a net profit of $76 million.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Ingredients, and Intermediates and Solvents. The Specialty Ingredients segment offers industry products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. The Intermediates and Solvents segment produces butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington. KY.