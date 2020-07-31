Deutsche Bank Believes Apple (AAPL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jeriel Ong from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL), with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $384.76, close to its 52-week high of $399.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Ong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, and NetApp.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $379.10, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $450.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.82 and a one-year low of $192.58. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 33.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

