Deutsche Bank AG (DB) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital upgraded Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.67, close to its 52-week high of $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Sparebanken Vest, and Commerzbank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.21.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $486 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses.