Deutsche Bank AG (DB) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) received a Hold rating and an EUR8.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.27, close to its 52-week high of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Banca Mediolanum SpA.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.69, implying a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.62 billion and net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.33 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

