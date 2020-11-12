Deutsche Bank AG (DB) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on November 10, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Sell, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.48, close to its 52-week high of $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $8.54 average price target, representing a -19.0% downside. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.50 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion and net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $859 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.