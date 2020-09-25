Deutsche Bank AG (DB) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Kepler Capital

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) received a Sell rating and a EUR7.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams on September 21. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.85.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.