Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released yesterday, Daniele Brupbacher from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Brupbacher is ranked #6401 out of 7021 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $8.15 average price target, a -12.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.62M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.