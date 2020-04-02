Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $5.73 average price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $425 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.