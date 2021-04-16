Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on April 14 and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.29, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 88.1% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $10.82 average price target, implying a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.70 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.46 billion and net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.37 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.