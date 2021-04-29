Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is ranked #1109 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $11.91 average price target, which is a -14.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.30 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.69M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.