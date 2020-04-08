Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives a Buy from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Dirk Schlamp maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.57.

Schlamp said:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur die Deutsche Post nach einer zuruckgezogenen Prognose und vorlaufigen Quartalszahlen von 36 auf 32 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Kaufen” belassen. Er erwarte im zweiten Quartal eine Zunahme der Covid-19-Belastungen gegenuber dem Jahresauftakt, schrieb Analyst Dirk Schlamp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des Logistikkonzerns. Die Dividende fur 2019 sollte seiner Ansicht nach auch weiterhin gezahlt werden. Der Experte reduzierte seine Gewinnschatzungen fur das laufende Jahr und geht ab 2021 von einer spurbaren Erholung aus./kro/la Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 16:24 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 16:31 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Schlamp is ranked #1619 out of 6281 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.71.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 8.63M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.