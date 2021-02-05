Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After Citigroup and Kepler Capital gave Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Barclays. Analyst Amit Goel maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #5711 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.47, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.15 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More on DB: