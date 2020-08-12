Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Citigroup gave Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Michael Christodoulou maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Christodoulou is ranked #5488 out of 6877 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $7.90 average price target, a -18.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR6.50 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

