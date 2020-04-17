Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Gets a Sell Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Jon Peace from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.22.

Peace said:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf “Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 5 Euro belassen. Die Papiere seien zwar gunstig, schrieb Analyst Jon Peace in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zwei weitere Verlustjahre durften jedoch die Kapitalausstattung aufzehren und auch das Vertrauen in die Ziele der Bank schwer beschadigen./ag/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is ranked #1776 out of 6440 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.78, implying a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $425 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.