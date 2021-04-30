Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Gets a Hold Rating from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst DZ BANK maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on April 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20, equals to its 52-week high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.96, representing a -13.8% downside. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.20 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.76M.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.