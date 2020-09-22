Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Gets a Hold Rating from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Markus Mischker maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.34.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.91.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.