Detour Gold (DRGDF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Detour Gold (DRGDF) today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week high of $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Detour Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.31.

Detour Gold’s market cap is currently $3.38B and has a P/E ratio of 337.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.67.

Detour Gold Corp. engages acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses in the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario. The company was founded by Gerald S. Panneton on July 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.