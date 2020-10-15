Despegar (DESP) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Despegar (DESP) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.8% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

Despegar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Based on Despegar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $57.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.47 million.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.