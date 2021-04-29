Desjardins Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TFI International (TFII)

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier maintained a Buy rating on TFI International (TFII) today and set a price target of C$117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Poirier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Poirier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Canadian Pacific, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $96.71 average price target, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.00 price target.

TFI International’s market cap is currently $7.99B and has a P/E ratio of 29.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 181.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TFII in relation to earlier this year.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.