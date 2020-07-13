Designer Brands (DBI) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Tom Nikic from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Designer Brands (DBI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Nikic covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deckers Outdoor, Steven Madden, and Skechers USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Designer Brands with a $6.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.24 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Designer Brands has an average volume of 1.82M.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.