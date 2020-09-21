Designer Brands (DBI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Designer Brands (DBI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $6.50.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490 million and GAAP net loss of $98.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $856 million and had a net profit of $27.41 million.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.