Design Therapeutics (DSGN) Receives a New Rating from Leerink Partners

Design Therapeutics (DSGN) received a Buy rating and a $36.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz on May 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Design Therapeutics with a $35.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DSGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Design Therapeutics Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is pioneering novel small-molecule therapeutic candidates, called gene targeted chimeras, that are designed to be disease-modifying and target the underlying cause of inherited nucleotide repeat expansion diseases.