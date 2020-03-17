Descartes (DSGX) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Descartes (DSGX) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.07, close to its 52-week low of $30.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.17, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.43 and a one-year low of $30.03. Currently, Descartes has an average volume of 122.4K.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It provides cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.