Dermira (DERM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Dermira (DERM) on January 3 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.65, close to its 52-week high of $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Dermira has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dermira’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $57.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $71.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dermira, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of therapies for chronic skin conditions. It focuses on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis and atopic dermatitis.