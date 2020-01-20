DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on January 16, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.96, close to its 52-week high of $60.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XRAY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Michael Alfano, a Director at XRAY sold 10,665 shares for a total of $600,066.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments.