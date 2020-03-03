DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.83, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.8 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments.