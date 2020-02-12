Denny’s (DENN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN), with a price target of $24.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $16.74. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 402.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd.